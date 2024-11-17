NCR malls offer free parking amid storm

Malls in the metropolis are willing to lend a hand to motorists who may be affected by super typhoon “Pepito” by allowing them to avail of free overnight parking.

This comes after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said all malls of SM, Ayala and Robinsons in Metro Manila will offer free overnight parking as flooding may occur due to the heavy rains to be brought by “Pepito.”

“All malls of SM, Ayala, and Robinsons in Metro Manila will allow free overnight parking for vehicles amid the expected flooding in parts of Metro Manila due to heavy rains to be brought by super typhoon ‘Pepito,’” the agency said.

It also expressed gratitude to the mall operators for their concern for their countrymen and their immediate response to the call for help.

Metro Manila was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 at 5 a.m., according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration as moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm) are expected in Metro Manila on Sunday due to “Pepito.”