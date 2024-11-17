‘Moto’ riders dub Chavit ever-helpful ‘godfather’

Senatorial candidate Luis “Chavit” Singson has emerged as a staunch advocate for the welfare of motorcycle riders and road safety in the Philippines.

On Sunday, Singson, himself an avid rider, attended a gathering of motorcycle riders from across the nation at the Iloilo Convention Center.

The event, organized by the Motorcycle Philippines Federation (MPF), aimed to commemorate the victims of road traffic accidents and raise awareness about the rising number of fatalities involving motorcycle riders.

Arturo Sta. Cruz, the administrative director of MPF, praised Singson for his unwavering support for the motorcycle community, referring to him as “the ninong (godfather) of riders.”

Sta. Cruz remarked, “Everything we needed, Manong Chavit provided it for us. One call away, he gets it done,” acknowledging the senator hopeful’s generosity and dedication to the cause.

In his address, Singson expressed his heartfelt sympathy for the victims of road traffic accidents and reiterated his commitment to improving road safety, particularly for motorcycle riders.

“I am here for you,” he said, his message resonating deeply with the crowd.

Singson built his political career on trust and accountability, saying: “You know my track record. When I say I will do something, I get it done.”

If elected as senator, Singson said he would continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of motorcycle riders. He emphasized the need for greater awareness and stronger policies to prevent motorcycle-related accidents.

He also pledged to advocate for infrastructure improvements, better safety regulations, and enhanced healthcare support for accident victims.

“If I am given the opportunity to serve in the Senate, you will always have a champion in me,” he declared, assuring riders that he would work tirelessly to protect their rights and ensure their safety on the road.