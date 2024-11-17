Missing ‘hero boy’ found dead

Cagayan De Oro City — The body of a 13-year-old boy who went missing after saving his cousin from drowning was found floating along a flood control project along the Cagayan River in Barangay Taguanao last Saturday morning.

Reports from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Department disclosed that a resident repairing his roof spotted the body and alerted barangay authorities.

The victim was last seen swimming in the river with a cousin when the strong current swept his cousin away. The brave boy swam to rescue his cousin, but as they reached the riverbank, a powerful current pulled him downstream.

Barangay rescue teams responded and searched the river, but inclement weather hindered their efforts.

On Friday, rescue operations resumed but yielded no results.

On Saturday morning, as rescue workers prepared to continue their search, they received a report of a body sighted in Barangay Bones, a kilometer away from the accident site.

Rescue workers retrieved the bloated body from the flood control project.

The victim was praised as a hero for sacrificing his life to save his cousin.