Metro cities brace for ‘Pepito’

The local government of Manila on Sunday morning has commenced the pre-emptive evacuation in response to the onslaught of super typhoon “Pepito.”

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna’s spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante told DAILY TRIBUNE that residents were housed at designated evacuation areas in the city after the ladt mayor immediately ordered the pre-emptive evacuation as soon as weather advisories were posted by the PAGASA weather bureau on Friday.

Included in the evacuation were residents of Baseco (Coastal Area), Parola 1 and 3, Isla Puting Bato, Barangay 101, Barangay 105, Barangay 128 and Barangay 598.

Meantime, the Manila Social Welfare Department (MSWD) administered proper arrangements at each evacuation site, providing tents, beddings, and hot meals.

Meantime, the local government units of Malabon and Navotas also implemented a pre-emptive evacuation among its residents as a precaution for the storm.

In Malabon City, at least 30 families or 124 individuals took shelter at the Panghulo Elementary School. Barangay Panghulo was among the low-lying areas of the city.

Over at Navotas Cty, several residents in the coastal barangays remained in their homes despite the huge waves from the nearby Manila Bay. In Barangay Tangos South, a resident said that they won’t evacuate yet because there is no flooding in their area.