Melania Trump declines White House return as first lady’s role evolves

Melania Trump has confirmed she will not return to the White House as a full-time resident if Donald Trump secures a second term as President. The former first lady, who maintained a low profile during her husband's campaign, has signaled a redefined approach to her role, emphasizing selective participation rather than continuous involvement.

A different approach to the White House

Melania declined an invitation extended by First Lady Jill Biden to join President-elect Trump for a transitional meeting with the Bidens on Wednesday. Her office stated, "Her husband's return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success." However, sources close to the family suggest she may focus on a lifestyle divided between Palm Beach and New York, where her son, Barron Trump, is enrolled at NYU.

Insiders and past reports indicate Melania is unlikely to relocate permanently to Washington, D.C. Instead, she may reserve appearances for ceremonial occasions such as state dinners or special events, as was the case during Trump’s first term.

Public statements and recent activities

In an interview with “Fox & Friends” in October, Melania stated, "I have much more experience, much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. So when you go in, you know exactly what to expect." She emphasized the importance of having a supportive team aligned with her vision for the country.

While her involvement in the 2024 campaign was minimal, she promoted her memoir in the months leading up to the election. The book revealed her strong support for abortion rights, contrasting with her husband’s stance on reversing ‘Roe v. Wade.’

Melania also launched a digital photography collection, "On the Move," featuring images that she described as capturing "the art of being present while moving forward into an exciting new world." The collection, priced at $195, showcases moments from her dynamic life, photographed by a Belgian artist.

Looking back at her first term

During Donald Trump’s first presidency, Melania delayed her move to the White House until June 2017, citing her son’s schooling. She maintained a relatively low public profile and focused on specific initiatives, such as her “Be Best” campaign.

While Melania’s evolving role as a political spouse may differ from traditional expectations, her selective participation reflects her unique approach to life in the public eye.