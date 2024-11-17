Master Butchers snap losing skid

Martelli Meats finally snapped its six-game losing streak with an emphatic 25-19, 25-20, 25-19 win over Chichi DHTSI in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig on Sunday.

In a clash of winless teams, the Master Butchers came out with renewed vigor, showcasing a cohesive game plan with sharp offense and strong defensive patterns that had been missing in their previous outings. Their well-rounded performance left no room for the Titans to mount a serious challenge.

“We’re happy because after struggling, we finally grabbed the victory” said Renz Cruz, who led the charge with 10 points, including six attacks, two blocks and two aces, earning him Player of the Game recognition.

He credited the team’s defense as what anchored their straight-set romp, saying: “Defense is important because if our receptions are weak, we’ll make sure to have strong blocks.”

This defensive discipline proved instrumental, as Martelli Meats consistently thwarted Chichi DHTSI’s attempts to gain momentum.

The Titans showed some resistance late in the match, saving two match points before Martelli’s middle blocker Lorenz Calayag delivered the winning kill to seal the victory.

While the win does not affect the semifinal race for Martelli Meats, who were already eliminated with an 0-6 record, it was a much-needed morale boost.

The team now hopes to build on this success and embrace the role of spoilers in their remaining match against the Navy Sealions on 27 November in the season-ending tournament organized by Sports Vision and powered by ArenaPlus, Mikasa, and Alpha Insurance & Surety Company.