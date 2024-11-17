Local avocados finally crash Japanese market

Philippine fresh avocados are now being exported to Japan, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. has said.

“This is a testament to the Philippines’ dedication to expanding its agricultural exports and the high quality of our farm produce,” Tiu Laurel said.

“We are optimistic that this access granted by Japan will lead to further opportunities in other international markets for locally-grown Hass avocados,” he added.

The global market for Hass avocados is projected to reach $18 billion by next year.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) chief also commended the collaborative efforts of the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), the Office of the Agriculture Attaché in Tokyo, and Dole Stanfilco in achieving what he described as an international trade milestone.

BPI director Glenn Panganiban emphasized that the inclusion of Hass avocados in the Philippine export portfolio to Japan — already home to exports such as bananas and pineapples — is the culmination of over a decade of effort, with initial access requests dating back to 2011.

“Securing access to Japan’s highly competitive market for Hass avocados is a significant step forward in our trade relations with Japan,” he said.

The development comes at a time when Philippine agricultural exports to Japan are experiencing an upward trend. In 2023, the Philippines exported US$1.1 billion worth of agri-fisheries products to Japan, generating a trade surplus of US$990 million.

The addition of Hass avocados further solidifies the Philippines’ position as a key supplier of high-quality fruits to Japan, a market renowned for its discerning consumers.

The Hass variety, favored for its smaller size and pebbly skin that turns purplish-black when ripe, is particularly well-suited to the Japanese palate.

Japan is a major importer of Hass avocados, with imports valued at $160 million (61,000 metric tons) in 2023. Key suppliers include Mexico, Peru, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

“We are proud to announce that the Philippines is the first country in Asia to export Hass avocados to Japan,” said Tokyo-based Agriculture Attaché Aleli Maghirang.

“This provides local producers with an excellent opportunity to capitalize on Japan’s growing demand for fresh fruits.”

Gaining entry into Japan’s discerning market is anticipated to pave the way for Philippine-grown Hass avocados to access other international markets, agriculture players had observed.

Many see the successful entry of Hass avocados as underscoring the potential for further expansion of Philippine agricultural exports.

With increasing demand for Philippine fruits in Japan and globally, the Philippines is well-positioned to strengthen its presence in the Japanese market and expand its agricultural exports throughout Asia and beyond, one such player told DAILY TRIBUNE.