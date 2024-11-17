LIVE UPDATES: 2024 MISS UNIVERSE CORONATION NIGHT

With 124 other contestants vying for the crown—designed by a Filipino for the first time in history—Chelsea Manalo is determined to make her fellow Filipinos proud.
The coronation night will take place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, 17 November, at 10 a.m. (Philippine time).
The new format will see 30 out of 125 contestants advancing after the initial rounds. The Top 12 will then compete in the Evening Gown segment, narrowing down to the Top 5 for the Question and Answer portion.
The new Miss Universe will be crowned, succeeding Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios.
THE MISS UNIVERSE 2024 IS DENMARK!
Congratulations, Victoria Kjær Theilvig!
Miss Universe 2024 Runners-up
First runner-up - Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina
Second runner-up - Mexico, Maria Fernanda Beltran
Third runner-up -Thailand, Opal Suchata Chuangsr
Fourth runner-up - Venezuela, Ileana Marquez Pedroza
Top 5 Finalists
Nigeria
Mexico
Denmark
Thailand
Venezuela
After competing in the evening gown competition, the Top 5 finalists were announced, which brings them one step closer to bringing home the #MissUNiverse2024 crown.
Congratulations and thank you for representing the Philippines, Chelsea Manalo! We are so proud of you!
2024 Miss Universe announces the Top 12 semifinalists
Bolivia
Mexico
Venezuela
Argentina
Puerto Rico
Nigeria
Russia
Chile
Thailand
Denmark
Canada
Peru
Chelsea Manalo makes it to the Top 30!
Miss Universe Philippines, Chelsea Manalo, has secured a spot in the Top 30 of the Miss Universe 2024.
The Top 30 will compete in the swimsuit competition, and the Top 12 will advance to the evening gown segment.
2024 Miss Universe Top 30 semifinalists
France
Canada
India
Cuba
Serbia
China
Vietnam
Puerto Rico
Egypt
Nigeria
Mexico
Argentina
Thailand
Peru
Macau
Philippines
Ecuador
Bolivia
Malaysia
Russia
Aruba
Finland
Dominican Republic
Nicaragua
Denmark
Venezuela
Zimbabwe
Chile