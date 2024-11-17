SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIVE UPDATES: 2024 MISS UNIVERSE CORONATION NIGHT

Published on

With 124 other contestants vying for the crown—designed by a Filipino for the first time in history—Chelsea Manalo is determined to make her fellow Filipinos proud. 

  • The coronation night will take place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, 17 November, at 10 a.m. (Philippine time).

  • The new format will see 30 out of 125 contestants advancing after the initial rounds. The Top 12 will then compete in the Evening Gown segment, narrowing down to the Top 5 for the Question and Answer portion.

  • The new Miss Universe will be crowned, succeeding Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios.

THE MISS UNIVERSE 2024 IS DENMARK!

Congratulations, Victoria Kjær Theilvig!

Miss Universe 2024 Runners-up

  • First runner-up - Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina 

  • Second runner-up - Mexico, Maria Fernanda Beltran

  • Third runner-up -Thailand, Opal Suchata Chuangsr 

  • Fourth runner-up - Venezuela, Ileana Marquez Pedroza

Top 5 Finalists

  • Nigeria

  • Mexico

  • Denmark

  • Thailand

  • Venezuela

After competing in the evening gown competition, the Top 5 finalists were announced, which brings them one step closer to bringing home the #MissUNiverse2024 crown. 

THANK YOU FOR RAISING OUR FLAG, CHELSEA!

Congratulations and thank you for representing the Philippines, Chelsea Manalo! We are so proud of you!

2024 Miss Universe announces the Top 12 semifinalists

  • Bolivia

  • Mexico

  • Venezuela

  • Argentina

  • Puerto Rico

  • Nigeria

  • Russia

  • Chile

  • Thailand

  • Denmark

  • Canada

  • Peru

Chelsea Manalo makes it to the Top 30!

Miss Universe Philippines, Chelsea Manalo, has secured a spot in the Top 30 of the Miss Universe 2024.

The Top 30 will compete in the swimsuit competition, and the Top 12 will advance to the evening gown segment.

2024 Miss Universe Top 30 semifinalists

  • France

  • Canada

  • India

  • Cuba

  • Serbia

  • China

  • Vietnam

  • Puerto Rico

  • Egypt

  • Nigeria

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Thailand

  • Peru

  • Macau

  • Philippines

  • Ecuador

  • Bolivia

  • Malaysia

  • Russia

  • Aruba

  • Finland

  • Dominican Republic

  • Nicaragua

  • Denmark

  • Venezuela

  • Zimbabwe

  • Chile

Chelsea Manalo

