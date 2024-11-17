Lacsina maintains impressive form

Ivy Lacsina picked up where she left off last season as she posted a pair of sensational performances in Akari’s strong start in the 2024-25 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

Spearheading the Chargers’ assault, Lacsina took it upon herself to lead the team’s offense in her fourth season in the pro ranks.

The 25-year-old carried Akari on her shoulders in back-to-back victories for an early lead in the season-opening six-month competition organized by Sport Vision.

Lacsina dropped 16 points as the Chargers overcame a gutsy stand by a revitalized Galeries Tower side, 28-30, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23, in last week’s opener at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

She then uncorked 24 points in an efficient 22-of-43 attacking clip five days after to submit new-look ZUS Coffee, 25-14, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23.

The National University product’s solid outings earned her the honor of winning this season’s first PVL Press Corps Player of the Week award presented by Pilipinas Live for the period 9 to 16 November.

Lacsina credited Akari’s hot start to the huge confidence boost brought by the franchise’s breakthrough runner-up finish in the Reinforced Conference.

“The last conference gave us a great experience. At the same time, we worked hard to improve from the last conference so we could continue with our winning ways,” Lacsina said.

The 6-foot-1 wing spiker hopes to replicate the Chargers’ amazing run in the foreign guest player-laden mid-season tournament behind American super import Oly Okaro. Akari went on a 10-game unbeaten run only to lose the championship game to eventual Grand Slam champion Creamline.

“Without Oly, every local player in our team is eager to step up,” she said.

“Every training, every game we put our best effort. We’re also trying to be patient this conference.”

Lacsina edged out Kat Tolentino of Choco Mucho, Jema Galanza of Creamline, Brooke Van Sickle of Petro Gazz, Savi Davison of PLDT, Ara Galang of Chery Tiggo, Ces Molina of Cignal, and even her teammate Eli Soyud for the weekly recognition deliberated upon by print and online scribes covering the league, which is also streamed live and on-demand via Pilipinas Live app and on www.pvl.ph.

With a bigger responsibility this season, the pride of San Fernando, Pampanga is ready to answer the call and deliver more wins for Akari.