KINGS OF THE ROAD: Motorcycle taxis give passengers royal treatment

Before motorcycle taxis were introduced, Filipino commuters had already been fighting their way through the thick traffic congestion of Metro Manila on regular forms of transport.

But since the launch of Angkas around eight years ago, another faster commuting alternative has become available for those commuters and travelers struggling to fight the congested roads of the capital city.

The following years witnessed the entry of other players such as Move It and JoyRide among others that offer other alternatives and added choices for commuters and riders alike.

These motorcycle taxis allow the rider to feel like kings of the road as they pass through narrow, otherwise impossible-to-traverse streets, in traffic and sometimes find routes that will shortcut travel time at a much chaper rate.

Booking a ride through an app has, because of this trend, become the quickest route to go during rush hours, easily convenient for which to get around.

During a weekend commute, the DAILY TRIBUNE interviewed some riders about their experiences and the benefits of the services being rendered.

Helping commuters reach their destinations faster gives Yves Balanquit fulfillment.

At 30 years old, this Angkas rider from Caloocan City said he usually picks his pickup points depending on which route he can take to go home after his shifts.

“For me, it’s good because it helps passengers who are in a hurry,” Balanquit said.

“As a rider, you already have a path in mind, and you’re taking the closest route to get to the destination quickly.”