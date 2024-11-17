Kidnapped businessman rescued

Camp Olivas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga — A swift police operation led to the arrest of three suspects and the rescue of a 44-year-old businessman who was kidnapped in Barangay Sta. Trinidad, Angeles City, last 14 November 2024.

Initial reports said that the victim was abducted around 1:05 a.m. by individuals posing as police officers.

Authorities identified the suspects as alias “Jeff,” a tricycle driver, alias “Ariel,” an aircon technician, and alias “Rey,” a cook — all residents of Angeles City. They were apprehended at 10:40 p.m. on the same day.

The victim’s sibling reported the incident to Police Station 2, providing CCTV footage showing three men in civilian clothing forcibly dragging the victim into a maroon Honda City sedan.

Angeles City Police Station 2, in collaboration with the City Intelligence Unit, launched a follow-up operation, tracking down the suspects and rescuing the victim.

Authorities recovered the getaway vehicle, a maroon Honda City sedan with plate number ZLV 676, along with a .45 caliber firearm and ammunition.

Investigations also revealed that the suspects demanded a P200,000 ransom for the victim’s release. The victim expressed gratitude for the police’s swift action.

The apprehended suspects are facing charges of kidnapping, usurpation of authority, and violation of Republic Act 10591. The police are continuing their pursuit of a fourth suspect involved in the crime.

PRO-3 regional director PBGen. Redrico Maranan commended the operatives for their swift and effective action as he stressed the police force’s dedication to public safety and encouraged continued cooperation from the public.