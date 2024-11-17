Keeping the roads safe

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDR) is an international day of observance dedicated to remembering the millions of lives lost in road traffic crashes each year.

Observed annually on the third Sunday of November, WDR aims to acknowledge the suffering of those injured and the grief of families, communities, and nations dealing with the sudden loss of loved ones. This day, initiated by road victim advocates in 1993 and later adopted by the United Nations in 2005, also emphasizes the urgent need to improve road safety worldwide.

The relevance of WDR in the Philippines is particularly significant, given the country’s troubling road safety record. According to the World Health Organization, over 12,000 Filipinos die annually in road crashes, with even more suffering severe injuries.