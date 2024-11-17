‘Jonvic’ set for ‘quick’ CA confirmation

Newly appointed Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla is set to appear before the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday for the confirmation of his ad interim appointment to the Cabinet post.

CA Assistant Minority Leader Johnny Pimentel expressed confidence that Remulla is likely to be confirmed swiftly, noting that there is a “high chance” he will be confirmed on the spot, especially with Congress less than six months away from the 2025 midterm elections.

“We need the DILG’s peace and order functions as we approach the campaign period and the 12 May elections. The country is prone to spikes in violent incidents around election time,” Pimentel said in an interview on Sunday.

The CA’s Committee on the Interior and Local Government, chaired by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, will deliberate on Remulla’s confirmation on Wednesday morning.

Remulla, a long-time governor of Cavite, was appointed DILG chief on 8 October. The DILG supervises several key agencies, including the Philippine National Police, tasked with ensuring public safety and enhancing local government capability to deliver essential services.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed confidence in Remulla’s qualifications for the post, citing his extensive experience in local governance.

Remulla succeeds Benhur Abalos, Marcos’ first appointee to the position, who will run for a Senate seat in the May 2025 elections.