JACKIE'S WISH: MILLIONS TAKE UP ALAY-LAKAD CAUSE

See you on the 24th of November, come rain or shine, Alay-Lakad Foundation Inc. chairperson Joaquin “Jackie” Rodriguez said as he took the step of bringing the annual movement to the entire country, which was among the conditions he set to the offer for him to head the worthy project.

Alay-Lakad seeks to boost educational awareness around the country by expanding the yearly walk movement.

As the foundation prepares for its annual event, Rodriguez, who is also Rotary International District 3810 governor, said he had three preconditions to develop the “new” Alay-Lakad before he accepted its national chairmanship.

The terms he set were for Alay-Lakad to go national, with possibly millions of Filipinos walking simultaneously to help underprivileged youth access better education.

“Filipinos in every nook and corner, in every barrio, in every town, in every city, in every province, should walk to awaken the need to educate those that don’t have an education but want to be educated,” Rodriguez said.

Thus, the campaign takes a major step with the Rodriguez-initiated nationwide and simultaneous event, themed “Alay- Lakad 2024: We Walk for Education Revolution.”

The main program will take place at Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila, starting at 5 a.m, with Education Secretary Sonny Angara as keynote speaker, and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson providing participants with inspirational addresses regarding the value of education.

From its inception in 1972, Alay-Lakad has always prioritized education and developing the youth as the program’s objectives.

It started as a simple walk for a cause which has grown over the years into a movement that transforms streets across the Philippines into avenues of hope.

Rodriguez said that since then Alay-Lakad has become one of the most recognizable brands for Filipinos.

Thus, it has an immediate appeal to many.

Rooted in community spirit and driven by a mission to uplift the next generation, the crusade provides financing support for the Alay Lakad Foundation Inc. (ALFI).

ALFI is a non-profit organization that backs socio-economic projects such as vocational training, income-generating activities, leadership programs, and cultural initiatives — all aimed at empowering out-of-school youth to build better futures.

Initiated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in collaboration with the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, the project began in Manila.

Madame's worthy cause

The campaign was spearheaded by former First Lady Imelda Marcos in 1973 which led to its huge success.

Then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. signed Presidential Proclamation 1267, designating every third Sunday of June to "Alay-Lakad sa Kabataan Day."

Over the years, Alay-Lakad has evolved but never wavered from its purpose, with each administration contributing to the improvement of the project.

Asked about a compelling reason for Filipinos to commit to joining the crusade, Rodriguez’ gave his view: “To be able to stand up proudly and say, ‘I’m a Filipino, I support myself, I support my family, and I help my country.’”

Alay-Lakad expects around 600,000 people to join the walk on 24 November in Manila. On the same day, 20,000 are anticipated to march in Cavite, 50,000 in Bulacan, 40,000 in Cebu, and several thousand in Davao City, with walks also to be held in Bacolod and Iloilo, according to Rodriguez.

“I thought if we could do 15 different locations, it’s a good start. Because from this platform, you can only add every year,” he said.

“So given the situation, my objective of helping the same number of people with one year’s [worth of] effort as they did in the last 52 years will be achieved.”

Besides raising awareness, Rodriguez, who is vocal about his commitment to community development as a Rotarian, seeks to provide more scholarships through the foundation.

Aside from the usual educational assistance for high school and liberal arts, architecture, law, and medical courses, he said it would be best for most Filipinos to have vocational education.

“I want to change that. I want to continue that, but I want to add in the trades — electricians, painters, contractors, builders, carpenters, computer workers, basic trades — where you study for maybe six months or a year,” he said. “Now you have a trade that you can support your family with and be a productive member of the community.”

He admitted that it may take some effort to hit his third objective which is for Alay-Lakad to raise P100 million, which is the amount needed for the foundation to execute all its programs.

“The more ammunition we have, the bigger number of people we’ll be able to educate, and therefore the greater our country becomes,” he said.

“I made a recommendation, and it was approved, that the amount of contribution, aside from being voluntary of course, would be P100 (for each participant),” Rodriguez said. “It’s a small amount that makes you feel good and think, ‘I did something for education in my country.’”

He said profits from ticket sales will be split in half, with 50 percent going to the Alay-Lakad Educational Committee Foundation and the other half going to the partner organizations that sold the tickets. These partners are then encouraged to create their own educational funds and scholarships.

Anyone can join the walk for free, Rodriguez said, and may contribute monetarily if they have the means.

Those who will be part of the 24 November event can look forward to a more profound aim.

“The walk is the expression of your desire to make that sound that reads education. The contribution is the enhancement of that sum,” Rodriguez explained.