Incorporating art in everyday Tondo

The project aimed to foster and strengthen community bonds among young people in Tondo, Manila. Offering them a safe space to express themselves, Imagine Tondo also provided the opportunity to connect with others through creativity.

“Imagine Tondo describes the happiness that art and culture can bring. For the past two years, CCP and KACES have been partners in emphasizing the essence of art in life and culture, sharing the invaluable experience of artmaking with younger generations,” shared KACES president Eun-Sil Park.

Through Imagine Tondo, both Filipino and Korean mediators and participants engaged in cultural exchanges, with each sharing what they learned from each other and from the students they encountered.

CCP vice president and artistic director Dennis M. Marasigan expressed his appreciation for the partnership with KACES and conveyed his aspiration to continue the program, envisioning how it could influence the Philippine cultural landscape in the future.

“We can institutionalize the Imagine Tondo program so it can be replicated in different schools, regions and areas of the country. This can be done on a national scale,” said Marasigan.

Beyond the basic definition of art and the donation of textbooks and other learning materials, Imagine Tondo illustrated how art contributes to and affects everyday life. At the core of the workshop for artist-teachers and students was learning how to incorporate art and culture into everyday life.

Along with the special curriculum, reflections and learnings of the Filipino and Korean mediators were implemented with the 252 students from Lakan Dula High School, General Gregorio Del Pilar Elementary School, Raja Soliman Science and Technology High School, and AHA! Learning Center.

Althea David, another participant from Timoteo Paez Integrated School, shared her fondness for creating green landscapes with oil pastels. Through Imagine Tondo, she realized the reason behind her love for the arts: “I find joy in making art. It is how I relax when I’m stressed.”