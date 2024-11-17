Gov't shelter clusters activated for 'Pepito'

To ensure readiness for the possible impact of the weather disturbance, government shelter clusters along the path of Typhoon "Pepito" were activated by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

In a statement on Sunday, DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said the move was aimed at maintaining the proactive stance of DHSUD Regional Offices (ROs) and ensuring their readiness to extend assistance.

"Hindi tayo mapapagod sa pagbibigay tulong sa panahon ng sakuna sa ating mga kababayan. Patuloy lang ang DHSUD sa paghahanap ng paraan upang mas makatulong pa sa mga nasasalanta ng kalamidad," Acuzar said.

"Kasama po ang DHSUD sa hangarin ng mahal na Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na tuluy-tuloy na ayuda sa ating mga kababayan," he added.

On Saturday, DHSUD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango issued a memorandum directing concerned ROs to keep their respective shelter clusters activated for Typhoons "Nika" and "Ofel," as well as for Typhoon "Pepito."

The activation of the shelter clusters followed the NDRRMC's issuance of Memoranda No. 310 and 352, Series of 2024, in preparation for the effects of Typhoons "Nika," "Ofel," and "Pepito."

"In view of the foregoing, all concerned DHSUD Regional Offices are hereby directed to activate your respective shelter clusters effective 16 November 2024, 8:00 AM, in connection with Typhoon Pepito, to closely monitor your respective areas of jurisdiction and facilitate emergency response and humanitarian assistance as needed," the memo stated.

"Regional shelter clusters shall also continue to be activated in connection with Typhoons Nika and Ofel," it added.

Following the recent devastation caused by Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine," DHSUD, in partnership with Metrobank Foundation Inc., distributed home materials and essentials to families affected by "Kristine" in the provinces of Batangas and Camarines Sur.

More than 1,500 HOMEs, provided by MFI and Ayala, were delivered. In addition to HOMEs, DHSUD also provides unconditional cash assistance to families whose homes are destroyed or damaged by calamities, whether man-made or naturally induced.

Under DHSUD's Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program, the department can provide P30,000 to families whose homes are totally damaged and P10,000 to those with partially damaged homes.