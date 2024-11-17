Go urges review of disaster funds

As the country grapples with a series of destructive typhoons, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, vice chair of the Senate Committees on National Defense and Finance, called for an immediate and transparent review of the government’s disaster funds.

With typhoons "Kristine," "Leon," "Nika," "Ofel" and "Pepito" affecting millions, Go stressed the need for accountability in the allocation of relief funds. As of 16 November, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that typhoons "Kristine" and "Leon" forced the evacuation of over 168,000 people, affecting 2.4 million families. The storms tragically claimed 162 lives, injured 137, and left 22 missing.

Go emphasized that disaster funds should be strictly used for their intended purpose: aiding those affected by calamities. He noted that financial assistance programs are already in place through agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“The funds for disasters are meant for victims, not for other purposes,” Go stated. “We need clear guidelines to ensure that funds are used efficiently, so affected communities can recover faster.”

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining public trust in how government funds are spent, especially in times of crisis.

Go expressed his intention to investigate how these funds have been used and push for stronger oversight to prevent misuse. He recalled that during the Covid-19 pandemic, additional disaster funding for local government units (LGUs) was provided transparently, and he argued that a similar approach should be taken now, especially if current funds are insufficient.

“If we increased disaster funds for LGUs during the pandemic, we should do the same now, especially if funds are running low,” he said.

Go reiterated his support for Senate Bill No. 188, the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act, which aims to establish a specialized agency for disaster preparedness and response. This bill, a priority for Go, seeks to streamline disaster management, ensuring swift responses and better resource allocation.

Feeding initiative in Angeles City

Meanwhile, Go launched a feeding initiative at the Malasakit Center in Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center on Friday, providing immediate hunger relief and supporting marginalized communities. The event served patients, hospital staff, and their families, underscoring Go’s ongoing efforts to assist Filipinos in need.

The initiative coincided with Go’s visit to Barangay Malabanias in Angeles City, where he distributed aid to indigent residents. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted the importance of Malasakit Centers in providing accessible healthcare and how community feeding programs contribute to public health and wellness.

“This is not just about food; it’s about showing compassion and solidarity with those going through tough times. With every meal we share, we strengthen the bond among Filipinos,” Go said.

Go and his team served rice porridge to patients and staff, and also distributed essential items like shirts and care packs as tokens of appreciation for the healthcare workers’ dedicated service.

With 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide — 93 in Luzon, 30 in the Visayas, and 43 in Mindanao — Go emphasized their role in making healthcare more accessible. Central Luzon has 16 centers, including four in Pampanga, one of which is in Angeles City.

Go also expressed gratitude to the medical team and officials at RLMMC, recognizing their unwavering service to the public, particularly Dr. Froilan A. Canlas, Dr. John B. Mercado, Maria Fatima R. Cayanan, Philip Serrano and Aida de Leon.

“Thank you for your hard work and service. Because of you, many more Filipinos are receiving care and comfort,” he said.

In addition to the hospital event, Go personally distributed food packs and essentials to indigent residents in Barangay Malabanias, reaffirming his hands-on approach to community service.

“We will continue to serve you. Serving the people is my calling, and I believe that service to others is also service to God,” Go remarked, further solidifying his reputation as “Mr. Malasakit” for his compassionate service.