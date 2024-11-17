Globe pushes unified rural infra expansion

Ayala-backed Globe Telecom Inc. is seeking a unified, industry-wide initiative to expand telecom infrastructure in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) to drive national digital inclusivity goals.

Globe chief financial officer and chief risk officer Carlo Puno said over the weekend that industry players should maximize current resources and prevent redundancy to efficiently extend connectivity to underserved communities.

“It should be a rollout that is maximizing the current footprint of the different players, potentially leveraging the tower companies’ presence in certain areas and avoiding duplication of efforts in any of the mobile network operators,” Puno said.

“If we’re able to do that, we will be able to support the government and bridge that digital divide. But it has to be more of a conversation in the industry rather than just one player like Globe rolling out,” he added.

PSAC backs initiative

Currently, Globe operates over 600 sites in GIDA areas.

The Connectivity Plan Task Force, led by the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), has proposed a public-private collaboration to construct new towers in remote regions. The initiative supports the Marcos administration’s goal to enhance connectivity in hard-to-reach communities.

As part of the plan, telcos, including Globe, have committed to providing SIM cards with data plans to unconnected households, subsidized by the government, starting this year and continuing until 2028.