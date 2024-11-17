GAC parks at Nueva Ecija

GAC Motor Philippines, under global mobility leader Astara, expands its presence in Central Luzon with a groundbreaking ceremony for GAC MOTOR Nueva Ecija on 12 November 2024.

Set to open in the third quarter of 2025, GAC MOTOR Nueva Ecija will be located along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Luna, in Santa Rosa Municipality, Nueva Ecija. The future facility will feature a fully equipped 3S facility (Sales, Spare parts, and Service), and follow international design standards of GAC Motor. In the meantime, a temporary showroom is available for interested customers at the Wheeltek Building, also along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Tramo, Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija.

“We are delighted to have successfully opened multiple dealerships and established valuable partnerships throughout 2024, and we excitedly break ground in a new location with our new partner Wheeltek Group of Companies. Through this alliance, we are expanding our reach in Central Luzon so that even more Filipinos may be empowered with the cutting-edge mobility that GAC Motor brings,” said Franz Decloedt, Brand Head of GAC Motor Philippines, Astara Philippines.

“We have a bright outlook for our partnership with GAC MOTOR. In recognition of our 50th anniversary, we combine our long-established dedication to customer service excellence with the promising, innovative GAC vehicles to serve our Filipino communities. This marks our inaugural dealership for GAC Motor, underscoring our trust and confidence in GAC’s premium quality and reliability,” said Roscoe O.L. Odulio, Managing Director of Wheeltek Group of Companies.

GAC MOTOR’s expanding vehicle lineup caters to a wide range of customer preferences, such as the sleek and sporty Empow sedan, the popular and stylish Emzoom crossover, the futuristic Emkoo compact SUV, the top-tier GS8 mid-size SUV, the versatile MPVs introduced this year, the family-friendly M6 Pro and the luxurious M8, plus the impressively mileage-economic Emkoo Hybrid. Equipped with state-of-the-art safety features and technology, GAC MOTOR vehicles continue to attract discerning consumers who prioritize innovation, style, and reliability.

