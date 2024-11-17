Filipino kapwa reigns anew

Most Filipinos have a genuine tendency to share everything they have — from a simple snack or a drink offered to a complete stranger, or the best room in one’s home to an invited house guest, this all comes from the heart. This forms the essence of the word kapwa.

Loosely translated as fellowship, neighbor, or even kindred, kapwa has become a core tenet of the Filipino culture and has somehow been a constant fixture in our DNA.

Katrin de Guia, author of the eye-opener Kapwa: The Self in the Other and wife of National Artist for film Kidlat Tahimik, once said that “once you learn about kapwa, you’ll see it all over Filipino culture.”

As one of its activities for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Ayala Museum, the institution now spotlights Nueva Ecija-based visual artist Joshua Limon Palisoc, with the mounting of Dambana ng Kapwa: Indigenous Spirituality as Resistance from Colonialism.

Palisoc grew up surrounded by discarded materials such as wood, plastic, glass and metal as they ran family business junk shop. His creativity was sparked and later developed, as he always tried to create prototypes from these thrown out scraps. He was exposed to superstitions and belief in the divine.