Esteban, Romero lend helping hands

Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban is facing yet another battle following a successful campaign in the Paris Olympics.

But instead of wielding her sword, Esteban offered her hand to support less-fortunate runners from Olongapo City who will be seeing action in the Batang Pinoy in Puerto Princesa City from 23 to 28 November.

Through her Maxine Esteban Sports Foundation, the 23-year-old Esteban distributed around 83 pairs of running shoes from ANTA as well as study lamps from Akari and other products from Rebisco to motivate the athletes from the Olongapo Junior Trackers as they head for the Batang Pinoy next week.

Joining Esteban in the noble endeavor was 1-PACMAN Partylist first nominee Milka Romero, Olongapo City Sports Youth and Development officer in charge David Bayarong and head coach Samuel Bada.

Esteban said she used all the resources available upon getting the request from the Olongapo athletes around two months ago.

“I looked for clubs and they approached me. I was really touched by their message so I decided to reach out to my sponsors so they can help me,” said Esteban, the country’s top women’s foil fencer before deciding to move to Ivory Coast where she emerged as silver medalist in the African Championships before competing in the Paris Olympics last August.

“It was very easy because my sponsors have always been supportive of my advocacy. As much as possible, they also try their best to help other clubs and athletes.”

Although she no longer represents the country, Esteban asserted that she remains a Filipino at heart and will continue with her mission of molding the next generation of Filipino athletes.

“Even though I no longer represent the Philippines in the Olympics, I promised myself that I want to remain relevant in Philippine sports by helping our athletes,” said Esteban, who is also quietly helping some of the young Filipino fencers.

On the other hand, Romero said she is very happy to be part of the endeavor that aims to boost the country’s grassroots sports program.

Romero, also the team owner of Capital1 in the Premier Volleyball League, said youth and sports have a special place in her heart as she grew up cheering for the teams of his father, Mikee, in Harbour Centre in the defunct Philippine Basketball League and NorthPort in the Philippine Basketball Association.

“I’m excited now that I am in a position to help our athletes and the youth to promote health and sports,” she said.

Bada stressed that having two generous donors in Esteban and Romero is enough to boost their morale as they shoot for glory in the prestigious grassroots tourney organized by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“Most of our athletes came from public schools. I reached out to Ma’m Maxine for shoes because our athletes have nothing to wear,” Bada said.

“Now that our wish has been granted, I’m sure our kids will now be encouraged to train and perform better.”

Olongapo City finished ninth overall in the previous edition of the Batang Pinoy with 21 gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze medals.