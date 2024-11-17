Elevate the EV driving experience

Born to perform

The BYD Seal boasts an impressive profile that delivers the ultimate in electric vehicle performance without sacrificing comfort and practicality. It is powered by a dual-motor system providing all-wheel drive traction with a thrilling combined output of 529 PS and 670 Nm of torque. This enables the BYD Seal to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Its 82.6 kWh Blade Battery pack provides an impressive range of up to 580 km on a single charge, ensuring a dynamic driving experience over great distances.

The BYD Seal is the first BYD electric vehicle in the country that incorporates innovative Cell-to-Body Technology in its construction. This innovation, which is unique to the BYD Seal, makes the Blade battery pack an integrated structural member, enhancing chassis stiffness and contributing to improved handling and responsiveness. With a balanced 50/50 weight distribution, and a low center of gravity, the all-wheel drive BYD Seal offers better control during high-performance driving conditions.

The BYD Seal is also the first in the lineup to introduce Intelligent Torque Adaption Control, or iTAC. This innovative system revolutionizes traction control through fast processing and reaction times, intelligent allocation of drive torque and torque shift, and the application of negative torque output. iTAC avoids the engine lag associated with traditional traction control while enhancing driving performance, overall handling and safety.

The latest BYD flagship performance sedan is equipped with Frequency Selective Damping shock absorbers that enhance ride quality and stability by adjusting damping characteristics based on road conditions and driving requirements. The dampers enhance the vehicle’s composure on smooth surfaces and performance applications while providing riding comfort on uneven roads. A double-wishbone front and a five-link rear suspension configuration ensure a smoother ride and exceptional handling during spirited runs. While large 344-mm perforated and ventilated rotor discs up front and 317-mm ventilated rotor discs at the back deliver reliable stopping power even under extreme driving conditions.

The BYD Seal is also the fastest-charging model in the lineup, as it introduces 150 kWh DC charging capability ensuring rapid battery charging from 30 percent to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. With its wide temperature range heat pump that manages the battery pack’s operating parameters and its 12-Volt Lithium Iron Phosphate starter battery, the BYD Seal is set to deliver long exhilarating drives.

“The introduction of the BYD Seal signifies a pivotal moment for BYD as it continues its commitment to advancing electric mobility in the Philippines. The BYD Seal is the electric performance sedan made for drivers who crave speed, desire style and comfort, and demand performance from their electric vehicles,” says Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines. “The BYD Seal isn’t just about looking good; it’s about driving one’s passions and connecting with the road while enjoying the comfort and amenities of a modern everyday sedan.”