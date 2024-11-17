DSWD, PAWS roll out ‘Angel Pets’ program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) launched its new “Angel Pets” program on Saturday, a partnership with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) that aims to provide animal-assisted therapy to vulnerable youth.

During the pilot event, PAWS’ “Dr. Dogs” visited young girls at the Marillac Hills National Training School for Girls in Mandaluyong City.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the program is an innovative approach to enhance the agency’s services for clients in its Centers and Residential Care Facilities.

“This program will bring the Doctor Dogs (emotional support dogs) of PAWS into our residential care facilities as another mode of emotional therapy for our clients who are victim-survivors of abuse, exploitation and neglect,” Gatchalian said.

“Angel Pets” aims to facilitate the rehabilitation and reintegration of vulnerable groups through animal-assisted therapy. The program will be implemented in selected DSWD centers and residential care facilities.