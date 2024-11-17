SUBSCRIBE NOW
DILG designates Abra vice governor OIC

'You shall discharge the powers and perform the duties and functions of a vice governor as mandated by law subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations'
Abra Vice Governor Joy Valera-Bernos
(FILE PHOTO) Abra Vice Governor Joy Valera BernosPhoto courtesy of Joy Valera Bernos for Governor | FB
BAGUIO CITY — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has designated the first ranking member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Abra to act as the officer-in-charge (OIC) vice governor of the province.

This comes following the suspension order was served on vice governor Jocelyn Valera-Bernos on Thursday.

The DILG issued the directive to SP member Russel Bragas, who is now temporarily filling the vacancy created by Valera-Bernos’ suspension.

To recall, the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs of the Office of the President ordered the suspension of Valera-Bernos for 18 months in August 2024.

She was found guilty of oppression, abuse of authority, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and disobedience to national government policies.

The decision stemmed from a complaint filed by Dr. Voltaire L. Seares in December 2020, alleging that Valera-Bernos imposed a lockdown on Dr. Petronillo Seares Sr. Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic, delaying and denying services to the people of Abra.

On 13 September 2024, a local court in Abra granted Valera-Bernos a Temporary Restraining Order against the suspension order. However the TRO lapsed on 23 September 2024.

“You shall discharge the powers and perform the duties and functions of a vice governor as mandated by law subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations,” said the directive signed by DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

