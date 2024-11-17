DILG chief Jonvic Remulla to face CA this week for confirmation of ad interim post

Newly appointed Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla is set to face the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday for the confirmation of his ad interim appointment for the Cabinet post.



CA Assistant Minority Leader Johnny Pimentel said there is a “high chance” that Remulla will be confirmed on the spot since Congress is less than six months away from the 2025 mid-term elections.



“We need the DILG’s peace and order functions as we approach the campaign period and the May 12 elections. The country is prone to spikes in violent incidents around election time,” Pimentel said Sunday.



The CA’s Committee on the Interior and Local Government, chaired by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, will deliberate on Remulla’s confirmation early Wednesday.



Remulla was the long-time governor of Cavite prior to his appointment as DILG chief on 8 October.



The DILG chief supervises the Philippine National Police, among other agencies that are responsible for ensuring public safety and enhancing local government capability to deliver basic services.



President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is optimistic that Remulla is “more than qualified” for the post, given his extensive experience in local government.



Remulla replaces Benhur Abalos, Marcos’ first appointee, who will vie for a Senate seat in the May 2025 elections.



Remulla is the younger brother of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, who also gave up his congressional seat in 2022 after being handpicked by Marcos.



Apart from Remulla, the CA’s Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices will also hold its confirmation hearing on the appointment of Marilyn Barua-Yap as Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday.



Yap replaces Karlo Nograles, who will seek a mayoral seat in Davao City against his former boss, former President Rodrigo Duterte.



The CA, composed of 12 members each from the House of Representatives and the Senate, has the authority to reject appointments from the President.



It is empowered to vet the competence, fitness, and integrity of key presidential appointees and to approve or reject them.



Under existing rules, appointees who fail to obtain the CA’s consent upon adjournment are considered to have been bypassed.