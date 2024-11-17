Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig is Miss Universe 2024

Denmark beauty queen Victoria Kjær Theilvig has been crowned Miss Universe 2024 during the coronation night held on 16 November (17 November Philippine time) in Mexico’s Arena CDMX.

The 21-year-old won the 73rd edition of the sought-after beauty pageant, defeating 124 other hopefuls. She is Denmark’s first Miss Universe titleholder.

The first runner-up is Chidimma Adetshina from Nigeria, the second runner-up is María Fernanda Beltrán from Mexico, the third runner-up is Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand, and the fourth runner-up is Ileana Márquez from Venezuela.

The Philippines’ Chelsea Manalo bowed out of the competition after finishing in the top 30.

At the Q&A portion, the semifinalists were asked individual questions by the committee. Theilvig was asked: “How would you live your life differently if you knew nobody would judge you?”

She said, “I would never change how I live my life. We learn from our mistakes. We learn every day. We learn something new, and we gotta take that [and] bring it to the future, and that's why I live each day by each day and I just gotta stay positive. So no, I will not change nothing.”

The ladies were all asked the identical question: “Miss Universe has inspired generations of women. What do you want to say to the ones watching you now?”

Theilvig answered, “My message to all the world that is watching out there is: no matter where you come from, no matter your past, you can always choose to turn it into your strength. It will never define who you are. You just gotta keep fighting. I stand here today because I wanna change. I wanna make history. And that's what I'm doing tonight. So never give up. Always believe in yourself and your dreams, and that is exactly what you're going to do.”.

Special Awards

Miss Universe Chile Emilia Dides won the Popular Vote.