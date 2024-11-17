Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig is Miss Universe 2024

Nicaragua’s first Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios crowned Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig as Miss Universe 2024 at the coronation held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Twentyone-year-old Theilvig is the first delegate from Denmark to win the crown.

Jewelmer made history for the first proudly Filipino-crafted crown in the Miss Universe Organization’s revered history, “Lumière de l’Infini” (The Light of Infinity). Created over two years and crafted by Filipino craftsmen using traditional techniques from Place Vendôme, the crown is adorned with diamonds and 23 golden South Sea pearls.

Before winning the 73rd Miss Universe title, Theilvig competed in Miss Grand International 2022 and placed among the top 20. Her Miss Universe court includes Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina (First Runner-Up), Mexico’s María Fernanda Beltrán (Second Runner-Up), Thailand’s Suchata Chuangsri (Third Runner-Up), and Venezuela’s Ileana Márquez (Fourth Runner-Up).

The 125 delegates from different countries and territories competed, surpassing the previous record of 94 entrants set in 2018. The contestants were then narrowed down to the top 30 who competed in their swimsuits.

The top 12 were announced as they graced the arena in their evening gowns. After which, the remaining top-five faced the judges’ individual questions. A final, common question was asked to all the five finalists. It determined the winner.

During the judges’ question, Theilvig was asked, “How would you live your life differently if you knew nobody would judge you?”

“I would never change how I live my life. We learn from our mistakes. We learn every day. We learn something new and we have to take that bring it to the future, and that›s why I live each day by each day and I just have to stay positive. So no, I will not change anything,” she answered.

For the final, common question, the top finalists were asked, “Miss Universe has inspired generations of women. What do you want to say to the ones watching you now?”

Theilvig responded, “My message to all the world that is watching out there is: No matter where you come from, no matter your past, you can always choose to turn it into your strength. It will never define who you are. You just got to keep fighting. I stand here today because I want to change I want to make history and that’s what I’m doing tonight. Never give up. Always believe in yourself and your dreams.”

After competing in the swimsuit portion, Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo failed to make it to the top 12. However, Manalo was proclaimed Miss Universe Asia. Other continental queens were Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina (Miss Universe Africa and Oceana Nigeria), Finland’s Matilda Wirtavuori (Miss Universe Europe) and Peru’s Tatiana Calmell (Miss Universe Americas).

To highlight their advocacies through a three-minute video, all the delegates participated in the Voice for Change competition. The winners were determined through an online vote and a selection committee. Gold winners were Bolivia’s Juliana Barrientos, Cambodia’s Davin Prasath, and Guatemala’s Ana Gabriela Villanueva. Aruba’s Anouk Eman, Bahrain’s Shereen Ahmed, Cayman Islands’ Raegan Rutty, Eritrea’s Snit Tewoldemedhin, Finland’s Matilda Wirtavuori, Guinea’s Saran Bah, and Thailand’s Suchata Chuangsri were silver winners.

Awarded for their passion and dedication were delegates and national directors who were recognized for their contributions to the Miss Universe Organization. They include Trinidad and Tobago’s Jenelle Thongs (Miss Congeniality), Honduras’ Stephanie Cam (Best Skin Award), Canada’s Dennis Dávila (Best National Director), Vietnam’s Nguyn Th Hng Ly (Best National Pageant), Puerto Rico’s Yizette Cifredo (Beyond the Crown Award) and the Philippines’ Jonas Gaffud (Best National Host Tour Country).

Egypt’s Logina Salah, Macau’s Cassandra Chiu, and Cambodia’s Davin Prasath made it to the semi-finals for the first time in the 73 year history of Miss Universe. Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina is the first finalist from her country and she was declared the First Runner-Up.

This year’s pageant marked the debuts of Belarus, Eritrea, Guinea, Iran, Macau, Maldives, Moldova, North Macedonia, Somalia, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

Before the preliminary competition, Kosovo’s Edona Bajrami and South Africa’s Mia le Roux withdrew due to health reasons. In a mutual decision by the MUO Disciplinary Committee and local franchise holder, Panama’s Italy Mora was disqualified during the competition for leaving the hotel without consent from the Miss Universe Organization.

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and Mario Lopez returned as hosts while Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall provided backstage commentaries during the live telecast.