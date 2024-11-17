Content creators warned over sharing Kathryn Bernardo-Alden Richards scenes

One guy posted a clip on his Youtube channel a scene where Bernardo and Richards locked lips.

Another photo we saw on Facebook, taken from the movie, showed Bernardo and Alden while in bed.

These camcording activities seemingly reached Star Cinema that they issued a warning on netizens who will be caught breaking the anti-camcording law.

Francine Diaz now considers Seth Fedelin her bestfriend

Francine Diaz felt that her relationship with his My Future You leading man Seth Fedelin has evolved.

In her latest YouTube vlog, Diaz acknowledged that they’ve become very close over the years.

“(Noon) close kami but may wall sa pagitan namin (between us). Okay kami pero we know deep inside na parang may awkwardness at sinabi naman namin ‘yon before,” she said. (Before, were close but there’s a wall between us. We’re okay but we know deep inside that there’s awkwardness and we said it before).

But she felt that working with Fedelin has made her feel he’s become a best friend.

“Dati, mas magkaibigan when it comes to work. But now, siguro sa hinaba ng panahon na magkasama kami, masasabi ko na ‘yong friendship na mayroon kami ngayon, on a different level naman na siya,” she said. (Before, we’re more friends when it comes to work. But now, maybe because of the long time that were together, I can say that the friendship we have now, it’s on a different level already).

She said they knew each other more now.

“Ngayon, mas may halaga na sa amin ‘yong friendship namin at hindi lang about sa work na ‘yung napag-uusapan namin. Kino-consider ko siya as my best friend,” she said. (Now, friendship is more important to us and not just about work were talking about. I consider him my best friend).

30 KalokaLike Face 4 semi-finalists named

From 70 daily winners, Kalokalike Face 4 Elimination Face whistled it down to Top 25 who will advance to the semi-finals.

It’s Showtine hurados Gladys Reyes, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Richard Yap, Gazini Ganados and Rufa Mae Quinto scrutinize the contenders. Among those who made it to the semi-final lists were the lookalikes of Bruno Mars, Carlos Yulo, Stephen Curry, BINI Maloi, Daniel Padilla, Jackie Gonzaga, Jason Momoa, Boy Abunda, Steve Harvey, Charo Santos, Ariana Grande, KZ Tandingan, Jordan Clarkson, April Boy Regino, Marian Rivera, Lassy, BINI Jhoanna, Boss Toyo, Super Tekla, Lebron James, Piolo Pascual, Ely Buendia, Kathryn Bernardo, Snoop Dogg, and Jericho Rosales.

But there’s a plot twist and deserving lookalikes of Jillian Ward, Awra Briguela, Lovi Poe, BINI Gwen and Vice Ganda made it to the Top 30.