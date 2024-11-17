CLI eyes first Luzon project launch by 2026

With land acquisitions set to be finalized early next year and developments planned for delivery shortly after, Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) is targeting the launch of its maiden Luzon project by 2026.

At a press briefing last week, CLI Chief Operating Officer Jose Franco Soberano said that the company’s first Luzon-based project will include a horizontal development in Cavite, along with a potential condominium development in Metro Manila.

“The good thing with our timing now is if we do acquire early next year, these are really inventory that will be available in 2026. We are looking at launching in 2026, and we're optimistic on the corrections that the market will experience in Manila,” Soberano said.

“Our market, our demographics, is just too strong, and we will see that shining through with our emerging middle class and people entering the workforce,” he added.

Soberano also said that the company will bring its value-for-money properties proven in the Visayas and Mindanao markets to Luzon, focusing on affordable and accessible homeownership options.

Leveraging a pre-selling model, CLI will allow buyers to spread their down payments over four to five years, making it easier to plan for homeownership while benefiting from future property appreciation.

CLI first announced its foray into the Luzon property market early this year to cater to the rising demand for properties in the area.

Last week, the company reported a 7 percent growth in net income attributable to the parent company, reaching P2.3 billion in the first three quarters of the year, up from P2.2 billion in 2023.

The strong performance was driven by consistent growth across its business units. Consolidated revenues also rose 9.2 percent, reaching P14.1 billion, compared to P12.9 billion during the same period last year.

Before the year ends, CLI plans to launch two major projects: The North Grove at Pristina Town, a two-tower, upper mid-market development in Cebu with over 1,000 units, and the first three towers in Manresa Town in Cagayan de Oro, CLI’s second township.