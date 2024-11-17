Celebrating rice

In every Filipino household, rice isn’t just food — it’s tradition, comfort, and an unspoken connection to home. Whether it’s the centerpiece of a family gathering or the humble side to a hearty ulam, it has always been more than a staple. Each grain is a witness to the laughter, stories and love shared around the dining table.

Yet, beyond its comforting presence lies a deeper story — one of labor, heritage and community. This November, National Rice Awareness Month observers look beyond the bowl and honor the farmers, traditions and mindful choices that ensure rice continues to nourish.

The Department of Agriculture continues its “Be RICEponsible” campaign, launched in 2013. The movement, which promotes conservation and mindful consumption, features contests like the “Half-Cup, Full-Heart”contest.

Participants are encouraged to share photos of their half-cup rice servings, whether at home or in food establishments, as a reminder that small steps can lead to meaningful change. Weekly winners will receive cash prizes, but the real reward lies in reducing food waste and raising awareness about the value of rice.

Among the many supporters of this campaign is Ted’s Kitchen, a restaurant nestled in Laguna.

“For the month of November, we will launch our ½ rice now, ½ later program,” Ted’s Kitchen announced in a social media post. “Just let us know if you’d like a half portion instead of a full portion. If you decide you want the other half anyway, just let our servers know. This is our little way of making sure that no rice goes to waste.”

National Rice Awareness Month is more than just a celebration — it’s a reminder of the interconnectedness of food, culture and people. It’s about honoring the hands that plant and harvest, while also taking steps to ensure that no grain is wasted.