Brazilian wax, bag and breast care in one

Caring for people with breast cancer involves physical, emotional and practical support. Add Brazilian wax in the case of waxing salon Lay Bare.

Lay Bare has joined forces with the Kasuso Foundation, a non-profit, volunteer-based organization that helps in the early detection of breast cancer, to raise half a million pesos for Filipinos with the medical condition while highlighting the importance of self-care and empowerment for people with the condition.

The fundraiser dubbed “Bare Confidence: Empowering One Another” was launched by the foundation and spa on 15 November and will run until 15 January 2025.

Under the said campaign, Lay Bare will donate P10 for every Brazilian waxing service availed by a customer and P50 for each purchase of a limited-edition Lay Bare tote bag.

“We wanted to be part of that initiative, so we reached out to [Kasuso Foundation] to create a partnership,” shared Fiona Hilario, co-founder of Lay Bare, at the campaign’s launch. “Kasuso Foundation is very close to what we’re trying to [do], empower women and, of course, when you’re sick with cancer, it seems your empowerment is not one hundred percent. So we wanted to support that cause.”

The campaign resonates deeply with Lay Bare’s clients, many of whom find empowerment in their own self-care routines.

Regular customer Faye shared how these small rituals give her a much-needed boost.

“Sometimes, life gets so hectic that these small rituals — like getting a wax — become my way of reclaiming time for myself,” Santos said. “Knowing that my little self-care routine can also contribute to such a meaningful cause makes me want to book my next appointment even sooner.”

For breast cancer patient Carina, the campaign represents more than financial support — it’s a powerful symbol of solidarity and company, as she immensely felt isolated when she was first diagnosed with it two years ago.

“Seeing organizations and even businesses stand with us gives hope. It reminds us that we’re not alone in this fight.”

Lay Bare and Kasuso Foundation hope that the campaign not only raises funds but also sparks conversations about breast cancer and the importance of self-care.