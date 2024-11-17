BPI celebrates media partnership at 2024 'friendsgiving'

Ahead of Christmas, the Bank of the Philippines (BPI) took the early opportunity to thank its media partners at a lively, game-filled "Friendsgiving" event in Makati City, highlighting the important role media professionals play as heroes in their service to the community.

Last Friday, 15 November 2024, media organizations gathered at Studio 300 in Makati City for a fun-filled game night with the theme “Marvel vs. DC”—encouraging attendees to come dressed in their best costumes.

Cathy Santamaria, BPI's chief customer and marketing officer, expressed gratitude to the media for helping bridge the bank’s services to Filipinos by sharing stories that deliver messages of digitalization, sustainability, innovation, customer obsession, financial inclusion, and community building.

"You play a vital role in shaping how BPI connects to people and how BPI connects to the world. You help us express how BPI can build a better Philippines, one company, one community at a time," she said, stressing that every person in the media is a hero, carrying the stories that matter most.