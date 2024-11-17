BI ops collar wanted German

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday reported the arrest of a German national wanted for sex crimes in Germany.

BI commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado identified the fugitive as Evangeline Schmidt, a 48-year-old female German national who was recently arrested along Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City by the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU).

Reports said that in response to the German government’s request, Viado issued a mission order that led to Schmidt’s arrest.

To prosecute her for her crimes in Germany, German authorities sought the BI’s assistance in locating and deporting her.

According to Viado, Schmidt was classified as an unwanted foreigner and a high-profile criminal suspect due to her direct involvement in her German spouse’s sexual abuse and maltreatment of children.

The BI chief added that based on the reports, she allegedly tolerated the abuse of children to continue receiving financial support from her husband and finance her lavish lifestyle.

Viado also said that Interpol issued a red notice against Schmidt in 2023, one year after a Darmstadt, Germany, local court issued a warrant of arrest request against her.

Various charges were filed against Schmidt, including rape, severe sexual abuse of children, sexual abuse of persons in a dependent situation, and child sexual abuse.

German authorities further stated that the Schmidt couple committed their crimes between 2004 and 2009, during which time Schmidt allegedly encouraged her spouse to sexually abuse the two victims on multiple occasions.

“Foreign nationals who commit sex crimes against children are not welcome in the Philippines and are regarded as undesirable aliens,” Viado said.

While going through the deportation process, Schmidt is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Once Schmidt has been deported, her name will be included in the BI’s blacklist, banning her from re-entering the country.