Aperocho: Meralco’s nuke pathfinder

The tides of the Philippines’ energy future are shifting. As the country faces a rising energy demand, growing environmental concerns, and the urgent need for reliable power sources, nuclear energy emerges as a key solution.

Historically, the Philippines relies on coal and natural gas to fuel its power generation. However, the conversation is now turning toward nuclear energy, which offers the promise of a clean, sustainable, and dependable power source.

At the forefront of this transformation is Meralco, the Philippines’ largest electricity distribution utility, with one of its key leaders, executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie L. Aperocho, playing a pivotal role in driving the nation’s nuclear energy initiatives.

Aperocho, with his extensive experience overseeing Meralco’s operations, finds himself leading the company’s ambitious push to develop nuclear energy. His leadership will chart a bold new direction for the country’s energy future — one aimed at stabilizing the power supply while reducing carbon emissions.

“We see nuclear as, I would say, the ultimate solution for our requirement for a reliable baseload power supply,” Aperocho said in an interview, underscoring the critical role nuclear power could play in addressing the nation’s energy needs.

Strategic partnerships

As Meralco positions itself as a pioneer in nuclear energy development, the company has been forging strategic partnerships with international stakeholders, with the French government as its latest collaborator.

“We might enter into a feasibility study with the French government,” Aperocho said.

The study will assess the viability of building larger, conventional nuclear plants with capacities of 1,200 megawatts (MW) or more.

With one of the most mature nuclear energy sectors in the world, France has been building nuclear power plants since 1948 and now derives nearly 75 percent of its energy from nuclear sources.

The initial phase of Meralco’s nuclear initiative involves conducting a feasibility study, focusing on critical elements such as site selection.

Additionally, Aperocho and his team have been laying the groundwork for the regulatory processes that would accompany nuclear energy development in the Philippines.

He cited the importance of establishing a robust regulatory framework to ensure a smooth transition.

“(The push for nuclear development) depends on the legislation and the creation of the regulatory body. We were preparing all the studies so that when the law is in place, we can move quickly and efficiently,” he explained.

Building a nuclear power plant is a lengthy process, often taking several years or even decades from feasibility studies to full-scale operation.

As such, Aperocho underscored the need for strategic planning and foresight, aligning timelines with the evolving energy policy landscape.

“To build a nuclear power plant, it takes many years. So we need to be strategic in our timeline,” he said.

Shifting capacity focus

Notably, after recent developments, Meralco has indicated a shift toward large-scale nuclear power plant development, moving away from its earlier focus on small modular reactors (SMRs).

“We’re scanning all the available technologies. We signed this MoU for micro-modular reactors, and we’re looking at the same for SMR. But we’re also now focused on the bigger ones,” Aperocho said.

While SMRs, with capacities of around 300 megawatts, have generated global interest, Meralco is now prioritizing larger, more proven conventional nuclear plants capable of producing 600 megawatts or more.

This shift aligns with the urgency of meeting the government’s ambitious target of integrating 1,200 megawatts of nuclear power into the national grid by 2032.

“For smaller modular reactors, the regulatory approval process is lengthy, especially for first-of-a-kind technologies. The government would need to see these technologies running for thousands of hours without incidents in their country of origin before we can even consider adopting them here,” Aperocho pointed out.

In contrast, conventional nuclear plants, already certified by international regulatory bodies such as the International Atomic Energy Agency, are viewed as a more immediate and reliable solution to the nation’s growing energy needs.

Building public trust

Despite the challenges that lie ahead, both in terms of technology and public perception, Aperocho remains optimistic. He believes that educating the public and building a better understanding of nuclear technology is key to overcoming resistance and ensuring safety.

“There are challenges along the way. But we just need to understand the technology for us to be convinced that it’s a safe technology. That is why we will be sending more students, more scholars to help us understand the technology,” he said.

Aperocho’s forward-thinking approach to nuclear energy goes beyond meeting immediate energy demands; it is also about positioning the Philippines as part of the global transition toward cleaner, more sustainable power.

“Even in the Middle East, countries with large oil reserves are building nuclear plants. This is a global trend, and we don’t want to be left behind.”