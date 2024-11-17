Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot asks for prayers

Mercy Sunot, one of the vocalists of Aegis, has asked the public for prayers after undergoing surgery.

In a short video clip from her TikTok account, Sunot stated that after her surgery, she experienced difficulty breathing, which was why she was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Tapos na 'yung surgery ko sa lungs. Pero biglang nahirapan akong huminga. So dinala ako sa ICU. Tapos ngayon, may inflammation 'yung lungs ko so ginagawan na nila ng paraan... Steroids ang pinainom sa akin ng doctor para sa inflammation," she said in her Tiktok video.

"'Pag-pray niyo ako guys, please. Pag-pray niyo ko na matatapos 'tong pagsubok na 'to. 'Pag-pray niyo ako," she added.

As a rock band, Aegis is known for their hits like "Halik," "Sinta," and "Luha."