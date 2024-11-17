Advancing the Adoption of EVs in the PH

The adoption of the electric mobility (e-mobility) in the Philippines has gained momentum following the enactment Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA). With critical government support and private sector initiatives continuing two years later, the country’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation system is expected to accelerate further.

Latest data from Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed that in January to August of this year alone, 11,186 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold — surpassing the 2023 full-year sales of 10,602 units.

This will add to the 15,300 EVs plying Philippine roads as of end-2023, based on data from the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP).

While these numbers are still a far cry from the short-term deployment target of the Department of Energy (DoE) of 2.45 million EV units by 2028, industry groups are optimistic that this goal will be achieved through the inflow investments, declining prices of batteries and incentives from government.

In full support of the country’s transition to e-mobility is Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco).

Aligned with its efforts to promote a greener future, Meralco has been at the forefront of pushing the adoption of alternative and sustainable transportation solutions.

During the recent 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS), Meralco reaffirmed its commitment to enable the shift to EVs through initiatives that support the Philippines’ transition to e-mobility.

“This year’s theme, ‘Spark Change, Drive Electric,’ is more than a call to action. It reflects our shared belief that the time for sustainable mobility is now. Together, we have the chance to shape a future where electric vehicles aren’t just an option but a vital part of efficient everyday living,” Meralco executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.

Meralco’s booth in the summit displayed its EV Chargers and the One Meralco EV Adoption Program pillars — Enabler, End-user, and Player.