Address global governance challenges, CCC dares businesses

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) has called on businesses to have a comprehensive strategy in building climate resilience and promoting sustainability in the sector.

CCC made the call during the recently concluded Philippine Startup Week 2024 as it stressed the importance of a multistakeholder approach in digitalization and sustainable practices for startups to address global climate challenges that affects lives, livelihoods and the future.

The agency equips communities and industries with resources and knowledge to build resilience for a climate-ready future.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, vice chairperson and executive director of CCC, highlighted the significant role of the business sector in climate action.

“This sector has immense potential to drive transformative change by investing in sustainable practices. May this conference inspire all entrepreneurs, whether startups or seasoned, to commit to climate action,” he told key business players from Southeast Asia that attended the 11 to 15 November event in Taguig City.

Assistant Secretary Romell Antonio Cuenca, CCC deputy executive director, also urged the business sector to contribute more to address global climate challenges, and emphasized the CCC’s efforts in mainstreaming science-based policies and making climate data accessible at the local level.

“Our collective actions, no matter how small, can create meaningful change. Through partnerships with the private sector and other stakeholders, we aim to foster data-informed climate solutions,” Cuenca said.

Gillian Santos, CEO and co-founder of Anihan Technologies, echoed CCC’s emphasis on a whole-of-society approach in tackling the climate crisis.

“Implementing sustainable practices is crucial, but so is a collective effort. Whether through high-tech solutions or simple innovations, coordinated action is key,” she said.

Meanwhile, Priya Thachadi, co-founder and CEO of Villgro Philippines, stressed the urgency of climate finance.

“We must prioritize climate finance. Timely investments are essential to address climate challenges,” she said.

Themed “Isa para sa Bayan: Igniting Filipino Innovation,” the Philippine Startup Week 2024 saw discussions on climate-induced impacts, sustainable business practices, and digital innovations that can make industries become more adaptive to climate realities. Experts from various sectors highlighted the need for sustainable innovation to cultivate a resilient economy.