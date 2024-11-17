AboitizPower, partners empower Aeta school

“How can we help an off-grid elementary school with no electricity and no internet?”

This question had lingered in the mind of Subic EnerZone Corporation president and COO Dante T. Pollescas after seeing the Iram II Elementary School.

To Pollescas, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) should go beyond a simple feeding program or donation. It should help beneficiaries achieve more in life and surpass their own expectations.

“CSR programs for schools should not just provide a one-time help, but should be used to further improve the education of the students since they are our future leaders,” he said.

And what better way to help than to provide one of the basic necessities in this modern life: electricity.

“This is where the Aboitiz Foundation, Subic Enerzone and our international partner GivePower Foundation came into play. We allotted a budget of P2 million to provide solar-powered facilities to the school,” Pollescas said.

The three partners recently funded the installation of solar rooftop panels and Starlink Interne service at the school for Aetas in Olongapo, Zambales as part of their AuroraPH Project that empowers last mile schools.

“We are committed in supporting our indigenous communities. Subic EnerZone is honored to be part of this initiative that empowers the youth through clean and reliable energy. We are excited to see how access to power will open up new learning experiences for the students of Iram II Elementary School, creating brighter possibilities for their future,” Pollescas said.

Officials from the benefactors formally turned over the donation to the school in a switch-off ceremony held at the campus grounds during the first week of November.

OIC principal Jason E. Alde expressed his gratitude to the donors, saying solar power would support modern educational tools like laptops and digital learning resources.

“This solar power installation is more than just a gift; it’s a commitment to the future of these students and their education,” Alde said.

According to Aboitiz Foundation president and chief reputation and sustainability officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, AuroraPH is the organization’s flagship project under its Future Leaders pillar, which is focused on bridging education gaps by providing sustainable power and internet connectivity to remote schools.

“Our mission is to empower communities and shape future leaders. With AuroraPH, we’re not just installing solar panels but creating a conducive learning environment for the students and teachers at Iram II,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.

“Aboitiz Foundation, alongside DepEd, GivePower, AboitizPower, and Subic EnerZone, is committed to advancing education and development for remote schools,” she added.

Olongapo City Mayor Rolen C. Paulino Jr. also expressed his gratitude to the donors.

“Congratulations to our DepEd team for making sure we no longer have to worry about electricity here, and for working on ways to further improve our schools so our Aeta students can study better,” said the mayor.