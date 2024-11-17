21st San Agustin Writers Workshop now open for applications

The Fray Luis de Leon Creative Writing Institute of the University of San Agustin (USA) College of Liberal Arts, Sciences and Education is now accepting applications for 10 writing fellowships to the 21st San Agustin Writers Workshop (SAWW) to be held in person at USA from 12 to 15 January 2025.

The workshop welcomes original creative works in the genres of short fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, and one-act play. Literary works may be in Hiligaynon, Kinaray-a, Filipino, or English languages.

The fellowships are open to writers in or from Western Visayas. As in the past, one to two slots may be awarded to applicants who are not from Western Visayas, but no travel subsidy will be provided to them. All qualified fellows will be given a modest allowance to cover incidental expenses. Fellows will also be provided with free hotel accommodation and meals during the workshop.

Regardless of genre and language, only one submission per author is allowed. Former fellows are no longer eligible to apply.

The workshop panel is composed of Palanca-award-winning writers and critics, Dr. John Iremil Teodoro, Dr. Isidoro M. Cruz, Noel de Leon, Isabel Sebullen, Early Sol Gadong and Elvie Razon-Gonzalez.

This year’s workshop director is De Leon, with Teodoro serving as deputy workshop director. Dr. May Anne T. Jaro serves as project director, with Cruz serving as deputy project director. The workshop is conducted by CLASE under the supervision of its dean, Dr. Nenelyn D. de la Fuente.

Applicants must fill out the online application form and upload electronic files of the requirements through the official SAWW link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdy4qP_3QmFGluKGLx1mCM4FIV-6-x3UHFuYG7cW23M1BfCgA/viewform?usp=sharing.

The requirements are one original manuscript sent as Word file (letter-size, double spaced, Times New Roman, 12 points); a signed application letter addressed to the workshop director; curriculum vitae, including a scanned colored two-by-two-inch picture, landline/cellphone number, and email address; a letter of recommendation from a faculty member or school official or any established writer in the region; and parent/guardian’s consent to attend the workshop for applicants considered minors.

Only complete and compliant applications will be considered for the fellowships. The deadline for application is 15 December. For inquiries, email the project director at