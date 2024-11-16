Whether land, sea, or air

W Macau’s unique dining experiences and beverages
As part of Macallan’s 200th-anniversary celebration, W Macau – Studio City’s destination bar, Blind Tiger, will be hosting a special “Blind Tiger X Macallan Litha Night” from 22 to 23 November for guests to experience “The Macallan Serve When Craft Meets Class,” offering a unique selection of cocktails that highlight the rich flavors of the Macallan Litha.
The menu includes “Error Tomato,” a combination of three fermented tomato types that redefine the flavor; “Error Beetroot,” which balances earthy beetroot with Macallan Litha’s vanilla-caramel notes, creating a richly layered drink; and “New Yuck City,” with seaweed, pineapple, lemon, grapefruit and white chocolate foam. Each cocktail is priced at MOP138+, or approximately 1,000.
This December, guests can enjoy a sensational journey with exclusive holiday cocktails and mocktails, each infused with a unique twist for a delightful holiday happy hour. The festive drinks are priced at MOP88+ per glass, or approximately P645.
The hotel will also present a Christmas-themed buffet from 20 to 25 December, paired with seasonal sides and complimentary free-flowing beer, sparkling wines and red and white wines, bringing unique global flavors to the holiday table.
Cathay Pacific’s improved customer experience
Cathay Pacific is launching a new inflight cabin experience in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes for customers onboard with the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, a new cabin designed with customers in mind to maximize comfort and enjoyment.
Retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER configures a three-class layout with 361 seats, including an all-new Business class (Aria Suite) with 45 flat beds, 48 for the new Premium Economy, and a refreshed 268 Economy class cabin.
The all-new Aria Suite features a range of enhancements to take the Business-class experience to the next level with the addition of a suite door and divider for enhanced privacy, a slide-away drawer to stow their belongings safely, and center-seat customers’ movable partition for privacy or to have it open for a shared Business class experience with their travel partner.
Customers can customize their suite’s ambiance through various lighting options or let the crew set the mood with activity-based pre-sets. Digital improvements include a 24-inch 4K ultra-high-definition screen, which customers can pair with Bluetooth-enabled headphones and USB-A, USB-C and AC power outlets.
Oceania Cruises’ new voyage itineraries
Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary and destination-focused cruise line, unveiled the second wave of its 2026 collection of voyages, available to book from 14 November.
Travelers can choose from more than 60 new itineraries, including 17 grand voyages across the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe, aboard three of Oceania Cruises’ most intimate ships, Nautica, Regatta and Sirena, which carry 670 guests each.
Guests can delight in lesser-known destinations such as yachting haven Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, the Turkish island of Bozcaada, Maputo, the charismatic capital of Mozambique and Karlskrona, a Swedish city spread over 30 islands.
Once ashore, guests can choose from hundreds of excursions in each port of call, catering to a wealth of interests, including food, wine, history, architecture, and local culture.
Voyages in 2026 will start onboarding on 10 March 2026.