Whether land, sea, or air

W Macau’s unique dining experiences and beverages

As part of Macallan’s 200th-anniversary celebration, W Macau – Studio City’s destination bar, Blind Tiger, will be hosting a special “Blind Tiger X Macallan Litha Night” from 22 to 23 November for guests to experience “The Macallan Serve When Craft Meets Class,” offering a unique selection of cocktails that highlight the rich flavors of the Macallan Litha.

The menu includes “Error Tomato,” a combination of three fermented tomato types that redefine the flavor; “Error Beetroot,” which balances earthy beetroot with Macallan Litha’s vanilla-caramel notes, creating a richly layered drink; and “New Yuck City,” with seaweed, pineapple, lemon, grapefruit and white chocolate foam. Each cocktail is priced at MOP138+, or approximately 1,000.

This December, guests can enjoy a sensational journey with exclusive holiday cocktails and mocktails, each infused with a unique twist for a delightful holiday happy hour. The festive drinks are priced at MOP88+ per glass, or approximately P645.

The hotel will also present a Christmas-themed buffet from 20 to 25 December, paired with seasonal sides and complimentary free-flowing beer, sparkling wines and red and white wines, bringing unique global flavors to the holiday table.