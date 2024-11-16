Warning up on surges higher than houses

Gigantic storm surges as high as seven meters or 23 feet may hit coastal areas caused by super typhoon “Pepito,” Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla warned on the weekend.

Remulla instructed mayors and barangay heads to lead the preemptive evacuation of communities in areas at risk of storm surges.

“We are urgently appealing to officials of coastal barangays to implement the evacuation of all residents within 10 meters from the sea. The storm surges that may occur can reach higher than an ordinary house,” he said on his Facebook post.

“Don’t treat the warning lightly. Evacuate now!” he added.

Remulla issued the directive to local chief executives on the instruction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

He said that based on the latest PAGASA advisory, there is a possibility of inundation with high waves in low-lying coastal communities in some provinces.

He said residents at risk must be promptly informed of evacuation plans while Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees must see to the safe transport of evacuees to equipped facilities.

Churches open door to evacuees

Churches in Sorsogon have opened their doors to evacuees.

In a circular signed by Sorsogon Bishop Jose Alan Dialogo, all parishes were ordered to open as evacuation and relief centers.

“Each parish is requested to open its churches, barangay and sitio chapels to serve as evacuation centers, prioritizing those whose homes are at high risk,” Dialogo said.

“These facilities should also be prepared to act as relief operation centers where basic needs such as food, water and medical assistance can be distributed,” he added.

He directed parish administrators to check the “structural integrity of the buildings” to ensure the safety and readiness of church facilities to accommodate the people.

Dialogo said the auditorium of the Our Lady of Peñafrancia Seminary High School in Sorsogon City will serve as the diocesan center of operations where relief packing and all transactions will be conducted.

The prelate also tasked parishes to coordinate with local government authorities “to identify how it can contribute effectively to community preparedness and response.”

The prelate likewise asked churches to organize special collections during Masses to support the diocesan response fund.

“These funds will be vital in procuring additional supplies and supporting those who will face hardships due to the storm,” Dialogo said.

The Bicol Region, which is still reeling from the effects of tropical storm “Kristine” will be among the areas in the path of “Pepito.”