Walking the River City 

Located in the north of Australia, Brisbane is fast becoming a travel destination for many people, and not just a stopover on the way to Sunshine Coast or Sydney and Melbourne. It’s easy to see why. Thanks to its subtropical climate, the New World City has developed an attractive al fresco culture. And it’s not all forest hikes and river cruises, too (although there’s plenty of those), instead they’ve embraced their rolling landscape, building sprawling sidewalks and footpaths, lush parks and colorful laneways. They even built a beach right smack in the middle of the city.

Hailed as one of the most livable cities in the world, Brisbane boasts numerous award-winning restaurants, bars, museums and galleries to visit, and enough natural wonders to last a lifetime. All of that and you can wear your tsinelas — thongs to Aussies — pretty much anywhere.

Here, we give you a local-approved guide for your next visit to the land down under.

Where to shop

Frequent traveler and eventologist Tim Yap advised our group that when it came to traveling, Filipinos need to sate their need for shopping early. Think about it — a mall or, better yet, a day of outlet shopping is a must in every Filipino’s itinerary. In Brisbane, retail therapy is a surefire way to hit your daily 10,000-step goal. First stop, of course, is the Queen Street Mall, Brisbane’s large pedestrian (read, open-air) mall that houses six shopping centers. The area usually gets busy during the afternoon rush hour and most shops close around 5 p.m., so it’s best to start early.

Global designer labels such as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Balenciaga, Tiffany & Co. and Bvlgari can be found in Queens Plaza alongside homegrown ones Zimmerman, Aje and beauty center Mecca Cosmetica. For more luxury shopping, head to nearby Edward Street, which houses Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Cartier and more. High street brands such as H&M and Uniqlo can be found at 170 Queen Street, along with Japan’s Daiso, while Zara can be found in nearby Brisbane Arcade. Foodies looking for their fix of triple cream cheeses, meat pies and Tim Tams can head to Coles in Uptown Mall and Woolworth’s in MacArthur Central.