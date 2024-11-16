UST secures playoff bonus

University of Santo Tomas (UST) locked up the second seed after clobbering Adamson University, 60-47, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 women’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Growling Tigresses now hold an 11-2 record to secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four in the event that unbeaten National University could not complete the sweep.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines halted its five-game slide after dominating Far Eastern University, 76-61.

The Fighting Maroons, who will miss the Final Four, hiked their record to 4-9 for a tie at fifth spot with the De La Salle Lady Archers.

UST coach Haydee Ong said their airtight defense keyed their crucial win.

“We want to see the players give their best,” Ong said.

“From first to fourth quarter, we were not consistent offensively. Our defense served as our silver lining as we were able to hold them to 47 points.”

Trailing throughout the first half after UST clawed back from an early 11-4 deficit, Adamson rallied back to within five with 3:33 left in the third quarter, 32-37.

But Brigette Santos provided the Tigresses’ answer as they went on a 10-2 blast to close the frame and reestablish a 13-point lead heading into the fourth, 47-34.

Tacky Tacatac topscored for UST with 13 points on four three-pointers, while Kent Pastrana delivered 12 points and eight rebounds.

Brigette Santos chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds, while Karylle Sierba did it all with seven points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Koi Danganan and CJ Maglupay hauled in 10 and 12 rebounds, respectively, for the Growling Tigresses, who outrebounded the Lady Falcons by 22, 57-35, despite missing Rocel Dionisio for the entire second round due to personal reasons.

UST will close the eliminations against De La Salle University next Saturday also at the same San Juan venue.

Kem Adeshina led Adamson with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Elaine Etang struggled with just nine points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field while also committing seven turnovers.