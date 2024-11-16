Ultras risk perfect slate

FEU-DN Steel faces a critical test as it puts its unbeaten streak on the line as it collides with Criss Cross in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

Riding high on a six-game winning streak, the Ultras are eager to secure a statement victory to solidify their position in the 10-team competition and guarantee themselves a spot in the semis. Coming off a triumphant run in the V-League Collegiate Challenge, the team aims to maintain its pristine record and bolster its growing reputation.

The marquee match-up at 6 p.m. caps an action-packed triple-header, which begins with a clash between the winless Martelli Meats Master Butchers and Chichi Titans at 2 p.m., followed by a showdown between the Griffins and D’Navigators at 4 p.m.

Dryx Saavedra, along with rookies Mikko Espartero and Luis Miguel, will lead FEU’s offensive charge. They face a formidable trio from Criss Cross — Jude Garcia, Nico Almendras and Francis Saura — known for their power and consistency.

FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo kept his game plan under wraps, emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum.

“We just have to go all out and do our best,” Orcullo said.

Meanwhile, Criss Cross stalwart Francis Saura acknowledged the intensity that FEU brings to the court.

“They are younger so they are more determined to win. We should be able to match their intensity,” Saura remarked.

The King Crunchers, currently 4-1, are eager to tie with the Cignal HD Spikers at second and strengthen their own semis bid in a competitive six-team race. FEU, on the other hand, seeks to secure the first postseason berth in the conference organized by Sports Vision.

In other matches, the Griffins (2-4) aim to keep their semifinal hopes alive as they face the D’Navigators (1-5). CJ Segui, Kenneth Daynata and Julius Arcillo are expected to lead the Griffins against the experienced trio of Edward Camposano, Madz Gampong and Kyle Villamor.

Meanwhile, the Chichi Titans (0-7) and Martelli Meats Master Butchers (0-6) are desperate for their first win of the tournament. Titans’ Jonathan Sorio and Christian Alicante will go head-to-head with Kenrod Umali and Jerome Cordez of the Master Butchers.