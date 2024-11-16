TRB okays second SCTEX toll adjustment

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has authorized the implementation of the second tranche of the approved toll rate adjustments for the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

Starting 19 November, an additional P0.64 per kilometer for Class 1 vehicles, P1.29 for Class 2 vehicles, and P1.93 for Class 3 vehicles will be collected.

It said the additional rates are part of a periodic toll adjustment that underwent a thorough review and strict compliance with regulatory procedures.

The increase is being implemented in three tranches to help mitigate inflationary pressures and ease the impact on users of the expressway. The first tranche of the toll adjustment was implemented on 17 October 2023.

Once the new rates take effect, motorists traveling from Mabalacat City (Mabiga Interchange) to Tarlac will pay an additional P25 for Class 1 vehicles (cars/SUVs), P50 for Class 2 vehicles (buses and small trucks), and P75 for Class 3 vehicles.