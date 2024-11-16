SM Investments honored with The Asset’s ESG Excellence award

SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments)’s outstanding commitment to sustainability has earned it the Platinum Award for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence for the 16th consecutive year from The Asset Publishing and Research Ltd., a prestigious multimedia organization based in Hong Kong.

In addition to the Platinum Award, SM Investments distinguished itself in two specific categories: Best Sustainability Team and Best Investor Relations Team.

The accolades bestowed on SM Investments highlight the company’s comprehensive approach to integrating sustainable practices across its diverse operations, and to ensuring transparency and high engagement with its key local and international stakeholders.

The Asset ESG Awards celebrate companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainability and responsible governance.

SM Investments has stood out as a leader in these areas, showcasing a strategy aligned with global best practices.

Timothy Daniels, Consultant for Investor Relations and Sustainability at SM Investments, expressed appreciation for the recognition. “Sustainability is central to our purpose as a group and embedded in how we operate our many businesses. We are grateful for these recognitions. We are especially grateful for the support of our many partners and stakeholders in helping us ensure responsible development and shared value as we continue to grow,” he said.

The Asset ESG Awards evaluate listed companies based on their sustainability initiatives, assessing the quality of their ESG practices and investor relations efforts.