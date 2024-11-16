Senator "Bong" Go supports CHED scholars in Bulacan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, through his Malasakit Team, extended support to scholars of the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) Tulong Dunong Program during visits to universities in Bulacan, including Bulacan State University-Meneses, STI College Balagtas, and Bulacan Polytechnic College.

“You are the future leaders of this country. Continue striving for excellence in your studies, and rest assured that we will support you every step of the way,” Go said in a message during the event at Bulwagang Valencia, Bulacan State University-Main Campus, on 12 November, where his Malasakit Team provided snacks, vitamins, shirts, fans, and sports equipment to 212 scholars.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, Go emphasized his commitment to education, highlighting programs like CHED’s Tulong Dunong that empower Filipino students to pursue higher education.

Go’s legislative efforts include co-authoring RA 11510, institutionalizing the Alternative Learning System, and RA 12006, which waives entrance exam fees for qualified students. He also authored Senate Bill No. 1786, mandating mental health offices in public higher education institutions.

Encouraging scholars to prioritize health, Go reiterated his advocacy for sports and staying away from illegal drugs. He highlighted his role in creating the National Academy of Sports and advancing the Philippine National Games Act, both aimed at fostering athletic and academic excellence among the youth.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah,” Go concluded.