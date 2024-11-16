SCUTTLEBUTT

Renewable energy capacity in the pipeline has jumped by a substantial 70 gigawatts (GW) in just one year, from 2023 to 2024, with domestic banks at the forefront of renewable energy financing.

This surge in renewables is a welcome development for a region facing the brunt of climate change. The threat of massive fossil fuel expansion, however, persists.

Since the Paris Agreement, the region has commissioned 54.5 GW of coal-fired power plants and 33.2 GW of gas-fired power plants, totaling 87.7 GW. This is more than double the installed renewable energy capacity of 33.8 GW.

Funding for fossil fuel-fed energy projects, however, remains high.

The report highlights the significant financial commitment to fossil fuels, with approximately $142.1 billion invested since the Paris Agreement. In contrast, renewable energy projects and related operations have received around $52.8 billion in financing — over half of which is attributed to domestic financial institutions in the region.