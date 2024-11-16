Scouts hurt in MisOr road mishap

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — At least 50 boys and girl scout contingent were hurt and in a state of shock when the forward truck they were riding plunged into a roadside canal forcing them to jump and scamper to safety in Barangay Sta. Ines, Talilsayan town, Misamis Oriental Friday morning.

Reports said the victims were students and parents were on board a forward truck bound for a hilltop camp site in Barangay Kibantan to participate in the district boys and girls scout jamboree. The truck was also loaded with food supplies for the Barangay Sta. Ines contingent.

The campsite is located in the compound of Kinantan Elementary school which can be reached through a six-kilometer dirt road from the national highway.

While the truck was negotiating upward on the slippery road the driver lost control causing the truck to slide down and plunge into a roadside canal. It did not overturn because the right front wheel got stuck into the canal, throwing some of the passengers into the road. Panic followed with a student jumping out and fleeing the truck.

The impact caused panic and shock to the other students who were still wearing their scout uniform when the accident happened.

At least two students were rushed to the hospital with injuries while the rest of the passengers were given first aid for their minor injuries.

Reports said the contingent cancelled their participation in the jamboree and returned to their homes still in shock.