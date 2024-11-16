Samar residents evacuate to Cave for shelter against Pepito

TACLOBAN CITY – Fearing a destructive storm similar to Yolanda, dozens of families in a coastal village in Marabut, Samar once again turned to their cave for shelter against super typhoon Pepito.

On Friday, two days before the expected landfall of Pepito in the Bicol Region, dozens of families have started to evacuate to Tinabanan Cave as weather reports show that the then potentially strong typhoon was headed for Eastern Visayas.